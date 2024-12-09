Call for showcasing Buddhist stupas for economic gains

Peshawar - Nestled in the tranquil landscapes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the remnants of the Gandhara civilization showcase the region’s rich historical and cultural legacy, attracting tourists and followers of Buddhism from around the world.

The ancient relics and towering Buddha stupas found in KP preserve the legacy of Buddhism and stand as silent witnesses to the spiritual journey of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The northern districts of KP, dotted with archaeological sites, harken back to a time when the region thrived as a center of Buddhist culture.

Assistant Director of the Archaeology and Museums Department of KP, Bakht Muhammad, explained that the stupas found across the province are remarkable structures that commemorate significant events in Buddha’s life. Adorned with intricate carvings and statues, these stupas hold immense spiritual and architectural significance. He highlighted renowned sites such as Taxila, the Buddhist remains in Swat, and the well-preserved Butkara Stupa as key attractions for tourists and scholars.

The region’s historical significance extends beyond stupas. It encompasses monasteries, statues, and other religious artifacts that narrate the story of an ancient Buddhist civilization. Bakhtzada Khan noted that KP was the 26th province of the Gandhara civilization, with Persian inscriptions dating back to the 2nd millennium BC. He added that historical accounts by Chinese historians Fahien, Xuanzang, and others detailed the existence of over 1,000 stupas in KP during the 7th century BC.

Over the centuries, KP witnessed the rise and fall of numerous civilizations, including the Indo-Greeks, Kushans, and Muslims, leaving an indelible mark on its landscape. Iconic sites like Takht-i-Bahi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mardan, and the Khushan Stupa near Peshawar, constructed in the 3rd century AD, continue to attract global visitors.

Efforts to preserve and promote KP’s archaeological treasures are ongoing. Conservation projects for stupas in Swat, Mardan, and other districts have been completed, and signboards have been installed along the Swat Expressway to guide tourists. Nawazuddin, Incharge of the Sub-Regional Office of Archaeology in Malakand, emphasized the need for social and digital media campaigns to highlight these sites’ historical significance.

Tourist Fayaz Khan suggested allowing TikTokers and documentary makers to film the sites, creating content to promote heritage tourism. He expressed hope that such initiatives could bring economic benefits to Pakistan while raising global awareness of the Gandhara civilization.

Despite challenges from time and nature, the Buddhist stupas of KP stand as historical and spiritual treasures. They continue to inspire visitors, reflecting the rich legacy of the Gandhara civilization and its enduring influence on South Asia’s cultural heritage.