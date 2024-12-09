Canals or the Indus River

The federal government’s plan to construct six new canals over the Indus River in Punjab has sparked outrage, especially in Sindh. As one Sindhi put it succinctly, “We will not permit any theft of Sindh’s water.”

The construction of these canals threatens the Indus River’s survival, jeopardising Sindh’s people and economy, which are inextricably tied to its waters. According to the World Bank Group’s fact sheet on Sindh’s water and agriculture transformation project, 77% of Sindh’s agricultural land relies on irrigation. Blocking water from the Indus would devastate Sindh’s agrarian economy, leaving 37% of its rural population, already below the poverty line, in even greater peril.

The plan to amend the IRSA Act and proceed with the canal project is akin to slow poison for Sindh. With Sindh already facing acute water scarcity, especially in summer, this move will exacerbate existing hardships. Reports indicate that 18 million acres of Sindh’s agricultural land remain uncultivated due to water shortages.

While the government may argue that such projects aim to benefit the public, it must also recognise their unintended consequences. Plans like these risk creating rebellion among Sindh’s people, who view this as an existential threat. History shows similar resistance to projects like the proposed Kala Bagh Dam, which was ultimately abandoned due to public opposition.

The government must prioritise equitable resource distribution and consider the livelihoods of all Pakistanis. Sindh is an integral part of Pakistan, and its welfare cannot be ignored. The construction of six canals over the Indus River must be shelved to prevent further harm to Sindh’s people and economy.

ABDUL QAYYUM TEEWNO,

Islamabad.