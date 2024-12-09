‘Child emergency facilities to be introduced in Punjab’

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, announced on Sunday that child emergency facilities would soon be introduced in district hospitals, aiming to reduce the child mortality rate by 50 percent.

He made the announcement while presiding over a meeting on health initiatives, where the performance of low-performing District Health CEOs and Medical Superintendents was reviewed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that the public health projects initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, were progressing rapidly. He highlighted the ongoing revamping of 2,500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and over 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs), noting that modern furniture, as well as bio-medical and non-bio-medical equipment, were being procured to operationalize these centers swiftly after renovations.

The minister stressed that daily monitoring of construction materials and progress on these projects ensured quality and efficiency. He also highlighted the success of other health initiatives, stating that over 10,000 hepatitis and tuberculosis patients had received free medicines at their doorsteps.

He said that the clinic-on-wheels programme had provided medical services to 5 million individuals across 37 districts. The minister also mentioned that more than 800,000 people had benefited from free medicines, tests, and treatments under the field hospital project. Additionally, blood screenings of 550,000 individuals had been completed as part of efforts to promote healthier lives.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and ensuring public access to quality medical facilities across Punjab.