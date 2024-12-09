Chinese company to set up plant in Punjab to manufacture robotic agricultural tools

A Chinese company has agreed to set up robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plants in Punjab.

An agreement was signed between the Chinese company AI Force Tech and the Punjab government during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit to China.

She had a meeting with the founder and CEO of the AI Force Tech Dr Han and briefed him on agricultural reforms her government planned to implement in Punjab. She assured the Chinese company of cooperation for setting up robotic agricultural machinery manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam inspected the latest agricultural tools and expressed her determination to introduce them in Punjab to revolutionise agriculture sector.

A delegation from AI Force Tech will soon visit Punjab at the invitation of Chief Minister Maryam.

Earlier, on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

On this occasion, she expressed her desire to make Punjab economically sound in collaboration with China.

At the Beijing Airport, she was welcomed by six senior representatives of the Communist Party of China.

She is the first Pakistani woman chief minister to visit China.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani are part of the delegation.

During her trip, she will visit Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong. The visit will focus on exploring cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and industry.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet prominent Chinese leaders and key government officials during her visit.