CNTAC, BOI sign MoU to establish textile industry parks

BEIJING - China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) and Pakistan’s Board of Investment (BOI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the 2024 China Textile Conference in Keqiao, Shaoxing. At present, China’s textile industry is at an important juncture of change and transformation. According to a report carried by China Economic Net (CEN), Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi addressed the conference. The robust framework for developing textile parks in Pakistan would enhance bilateral trade, foster technology transfer, and enhance capacity.

Focusing on four core topics “Innovation Environment, Materials, Artificial Intelligence, and Production Processes,” the guests discussed leading trends in industry innovation, aiming to promote the transformation and optimization of the global textile supply chain. “Secretary Board of Investment and I along with Pakistani leading textile industry representatives attended the annual China Textile Conference organized by China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) in Shaoxing City. Pakistan was given this exclusive privilege for the first time as the only foreign participant. We highlighted why investing in Pakistan’s textile & apparel sector was a mutually beneficial proposition”, the ambassador added, noting that Secretary BOI signed an MoU with the Vice President of CNTAC on cooperation in the field of textiles and apparel including the establishment of parks in this important sector in Pakistan. “Grateful to Shandong Ruyi Group for its support”. “The textile sector is the backbone of our economy, a major contributor to our exports. As the second-largest global supplier of cotton cloth, and the fifth-largest exporter of cotton offers unmatched potential for collaboration. Combining strategic location, skilled workforce, and vertical integration, Pakistan is uniquely positioned as an ideal partner for Chinese enterprises,” Hashmi stated.