Cold, cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE - Cold and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Sunday, while the MET office has forecast a cold wave likely to grip most parts of the country starting Monday through December 14. According to MET officials, a westerly wave is currently affecting northeastern regions of the country and is expected to move northeastward within the next 12 to 18 hours. The forecast indicates primarily dry weather with cold wave conditions prevailing across most regions. Light rain-thunderstorms, accompanied by light snowfall over the hills, are anticipated at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjacent mountainous areas. Frost is expected in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during morning hours, while fog may develop in parts of south Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night. On Sunday, the lowest recorded temperature was -7°C in Leh, Skardu, and Kalat. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 8°C, while the maximum reached 21.5°C.

The city’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 189. PM2.5 concentrations were reported to be 22 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 levels. AQI readings from various areas in Lahore were: Gulberg: 239, Bedian Road: 234, Polo Ground Cantt: 204, Powerzone Head Office: 201, University of Central Punjab: 201, US Consulate: 196, WWF-Pakistan: 195.