Commissioner visits Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah

December 09, 2024
NAWABSHAH  -  The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah on Sunday. The commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Additional Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, Professor Dr. Dadan Khan Bhangwar and District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri. On this occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider reviewed the arrangements made by IBA Sukkur for the entry test to be conducted for admission to MBBS, B.Eds under MD CAT on December 8. The commissioner said that the Sindh government has formed a vigilance committee under the leadership of the commissioner at the divisional level regarding the entry test. He instructed the deputy commissioner that steps should be taken to spray mosquito repellent in the center and maintain traffic flow before the entry test.

The commissioner instructed district health officer that the entry test venue, a medical camp should be set up to deal with any emergency during the entry test, while the presence of the Rescue 1122 team shall also be ensured.

Briefing the commissioner, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri said that the Health Department has set up a medical camp at the entry test venue, ensuring the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines.

Apprising Commissioner, Professor Dr. Dadan Khan Bhangwar of Quaid-e-Awam University said that all arrangements had been completed by the university for the entry test as per the instructions received from the IBA. He said that the university has formed trouble-shooting teams to deal with any problems. Test center supervisor Muhammad Hussain Mughal informed that the entry test for medical admission under MD CAT by the IBA would be conducted tomorrow on December 8 at Quaid-e-Awam University, for which 140 blocks have been set up in the center. He said that 2800 candidates are participating in the entry test, for which all arrangements have been made.

