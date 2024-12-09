Monday, December 09, 2024
CUI annual conference kicks off today

Event features robust program with 85 cutting-edge research papers

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A two-day international conference on Frontiers of Information Technology (FIT’24), organised by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), is set to commence today (Monday).

It would bring together hundreds of experts, researchers and thought leaders from worldwide and across Pakistan.

The 21st edition of the conference features a robust program with 85 cutting-edge research papers, selected from a record 410 submissions, showcasing the latest advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Renowned experts from leading universities and institutes worldwide, including the USA, UK, Australia, China, Qatar and Japan, will participate in the conference. The event includes 20 technical sessions, two keynote speeches, 12 invited talks, and a specialized tutorial on Environmental Data Science. The conference embodies the vision of the President of Pakistan and Chancellor of CUI, who emphasizes the role of research-driven innovation in preparing Pakistan for global leadership in IT.

Under the stewardship of Professor Dr Sohail Asghar, General Chair of FIT’24, the event has grown into a cornerstone of IT excellence in Pakistan.

Dr Asghar and his team have played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia, industry and government, cultivating a culture of technological innovation and global cooperation.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Prof. Shoab A. Khan, Chancellor of Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, Pakistan, titled “Generative AI, LLMs, and RAG: Transforming Academia, Industry, and Government for Pakistan’s Future.”

