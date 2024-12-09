Monday, December 09, 2024
Day Scholars’ Wing inaugurated at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar House, Cadet College Sanghar

Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR  -  A milestone was achieved at Cadet College Sanghar with the inauguration of the Day Scholars’ Wing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar House on Sunday. The event was graced by Commander (Retd) Ali Murad Goraho, who attended as the chief guest. During the ceremony, the chief guest was briefed about the project’s details and praised the college’s self-help initiative to successfully complete the facility. Commander (Retd) Ali Murad Goraho unveiled the inauguration plaque, thoroughly reviewed the amenities provided under this project, and offered prayers for its success. As a symbolic gesture, a tree plantation activity was carried out, marking the event with environmental consciousness. Addressing the cadets, faculty, and staff, the chief guest shared his insights on the importance of hard work, facing challenges, and having faith in destiny. Drawing from his academic and professional journey, he motivated cadets to strive for excellence and dedicate themselves to their goals.

Staff Reporter

