Deputy speaker condoles with speaker on sister’s demise

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with senior officials and staff of the National Assembly on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences to Speaker National Assembly on the passing of his sister. In a message the Deputy Speaker conveyed his profound sorrow, stating, “Hearing the sad news of the Speaker’s sister’s demise has deeply grieved me. In this time of mourning, I stand with the Speaker and his family in their sorrow.” He offered prayers for the departed soul, saying, “May Allah grant the deceased the highest rank in Jannah and give patience to the Speaker and his family to bear this irreparable loss.” Others extending their condolences included National Assembly Secretary General Syed Tahir Hussain, Additional Secretary and Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed Maitla, Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan, and other senior officers and staff members of the Assembly. The officials prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s rank in the hereafter and strength and patience for bereaved family during this difficult time.