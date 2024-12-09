Dozens arrested in overnight crackdown on Georgia pro-EU protests

TBILISI - Georgian police said on Saturday they arrested dozens of people during a crackdown on pro-EU protesters who rallied Friday for a ninth consecutive day against the government decision to shelve talks on joining the bloc. Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the thousands of people who had gathered outside parliament in Tbilisi in the evening to demand fresh elections and a return to European integration.

“Law enforcement detained 48 individuals for disobedience to lawful police orders and petty hooliganism,” the interior ministry said in a statement. The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.

The government which critics accuse of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia, last week said it would suspend talks to join the European Union, sparking a fresh wave of demonstrations.

Authorities’ heavy-handed response has triggered outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.

Hundreds of arrests have been made. The country’s rights ombudsman has accused the police of “torture” against those detained, with scores reporting mistreatment or showing visible injuries.

Friday night’s demonstration had been largely peaceful until riot police moved in to clear the area, AFP reporters saw. Scuffles ensued with police making arrests and protesters launching fireworks at security forces.

The interior ministry said authorities dispersed the crowd after the “actions of some of the people at the protest took on a violent character,” with some verbally abusing police officers and throwing stones at them.

One policeman was injured by a firework, it added.

Rights ombudsman Levan Ioseliani said police “had no legal grounds for the dispersal of a peaceful rally.”

After the crackdown, smaller groups of demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital and blocked traffic on a central road, with police chasing after them and snatching some protesters.