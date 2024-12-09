DPO Khushab commended for protecting women’s rights

Khushab - Safia Bibi, a household lady, has extended her heartfelt gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister for the unwavering efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab Toqeer Muhammad Naeem in protecting women’s inheritance rights. In a letter addressed to the CM, she commended the DPO’s decisive action against elements involved in fraudulent property claims, restoring a sense of security among vulnerable women.

The letter outlines a property dispute involving Imran, who allegedly masquerades as a Pathan under the surname “Pathana” while belonging to the Muslim Sheikh community. He reportedly forged stamp papers in an attempt to usurp Safia Bibi’s family property. Imran is accused of falsely declaring his aunt, (M), a widow, despite her husband, Noor Muhammad, being alive and in good health.

Following a thorough inquiry ordered by DPO Khushab, the accused Imran was found guilty of forgery and deceit. Legal proceedings were initiated, effectively thwarting the illegal property seizure, the letter reveals.

However, Safia Bibi claims that Imran, alias Pathana, has since resorted to issuing serious threats against her and her tenant, while also engaging in a defamatory campaign on social media. She urged authorities to take immediate legal action to curb his malicious activities.

Concluding her letter, Safia Bibi lauded DPO Khushab, Toqeer Muhammad Naeem, for his exemplary service, integrity, and dedication in upholding women’s rights, setting a precedent for justice and accountability.