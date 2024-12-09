Emergency Services Dept responded to 1539 RTCs across Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1539 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 16 people died, whereas 1655 were injured. Out of these, 718 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 937 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (78%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 887 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 186 pedestrians, and 598 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 296 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 337 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 108 in with 120 victims and at third Gujranwala with 75 RTCs and 71 victims. The details further reveal that 1671 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1365 males & 306 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 323 were under 18 years of age, 840 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 508 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1346 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 25 vans, 20 passenger buses, 40 truck and 133 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.