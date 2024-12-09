Empowering rural areas: A key step towards prosperity

Peshawar - The urban-rural divide in the country remains one of the most pressing challenges to the nation’s socio-economic stability and prosperity.

This divide perpetuates inequality, undermines merit, and stifles national progress, particularly in rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the majority of the population struggles with basic necessities of life. The socio-economic imbalances between urban and rural areas in KP, compounded by corruption and nepotism, have created a cycle of poverty and unemployment. As a result, most people in rural areas of the province face difficulties accessing quality education, healthcare, housing, clean drinking water, and sustainable livelihoods.

This inequality not only hampers economic growth but also places extraordinary pressure on urban infrastructure, leading to overcrowding in schools, hospitals, basic health units, and roads, as well as poor drinking water quality in KP. “The gap between rural and urban communities has fostered a fragmented society, where rural populations feel alienated from the centers of political and economic power, resulting in the widening of the rural-urban divide,” said Professor Dr. Zilakat Ali Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar. He highlighted that just 1% of Pakistan’s population controls a disproportionate share of the national wealth, including prime assets like farmland and real estate, while many struggle for basic needs such as affordable housing and clean drinking water.

This concentration of wealth in urban centers has exacerbated poverty and unemployment in rural areas, with the nation’s population surging to an all-time high of 241 million earlier this year, with an over two percent annual growth rate. Despite the rapid urban growth in the country, where urban dwellers increased from 32.5% in 1998 to 36.4% in 2017, the majority of Pakistanis still reside in rural areas (63.6%) that need better socio-economic services to prevent population pressure on cities. He said the rapid population growth, with an over 2 percent growth rate, has placed immense pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services in major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where an estimated 2.5 million housing units are required to accommodate the homeless.

Dr Malik said the migration from rural to urban areas has further strained urban systems, while rural communities continue to be overlooked in terms of investment and policy attention. He claimed that rural areas often suffer from poor infrastructure, limiting both quality of life and economic opportunity. He added that Pakistan’s cities generate about 55% of the country’s GDP and contribute 95% of federal tax revenues, with Karachi alone generating 12-15% of GDP and 55% of federal taxes. Yet, recent studies show that urbanization does not automatically lead to economic growth. Instead, unplanned urbanization, without proper development strategies, has led to slums, environmental degradation, and deepened inequality, creating the challenge of the urban-rural divide for the communities.

Dr Malik argued that the KP government must invest in rural infrastructure, especially in roads, schools, healthcare, and clean water, to raise the living standards of its people and stimulate economic growth in remote areas, especially in merged tribal districts, to achieve desired goals. He emphasized that agriculture, being the backbone of rural economies, remains underdeveloped due to outdated practices, limited access to credit, and poor market linkages in KP. Modernizing agriculture and investing in rural industries could create jobs, reduce dependence on subsistence farming, and improve productivity.

“The major reason for the urban-rural gap is poor education infrastructure and roads. In 2024, approximately 22.8 million children in Pakistan, including 4.7 million in KP, are out of school, with rural areas disproportionately affected,” said Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, former Director of Elementary and Secondary Schools in KP.

He highlighted that only 37% of girls in former FATA are enrolled in primary school, with the figure dropping to just 5% at the secondary level.

He suggested that the KP government must focus on early childhood education, the speedy rebuilding of all damaged or destroyed schools, ensure preventive healthcare systems in rural areas, and improve access to education in all villages in the tribal belt.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former Inspector General of Police in KP, emphasized that bridging the rural-urban divide is not just an economic issue but a moral and strategic imperative for the country’s long-term prosperity.

He warned that failure to address these disparities, especially security challenges, could lead to increased social unrest, deepening divisions, and the potential loss of qualified professionals through brain drain.

Ms Zohra Aslam, Director General of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) KP, said that one of the programme’s primary objectives is to alleviate poverty and narrow the rural-urban divide through diverse stipend programmes.

“Currently, around 9.3 million poor households are benefiting from BISP, which provides educational stipends and nutritional support to children and mothers, particularly in rural areas. BISP aims to open more centers in rural regions to continue this noble work,” she said.

Fazal Hakeem, KP Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, also underscored the importance of targeted rural development programs, such as the Calf Fattening, Save the Calf, and Azakheli Buffalo Conservation Program in Malakand. These initiatives aim to boost the rural economy, create jobs, and bridge the rural-urban divide in KP.

With targeted investments, strategic policy reforms, and community-driven initiatives, especially in agriculture, livestock, and forestry sectors, Pakistan has all the potential to build a more equitable and prosperous future.

By narrowing the rural-urban divide, they said the country can unlock the untapped potential of mineral resources for the benefit of its rural communities, paving the way for national growth and economic stability.

They said this key challenge was not just about development; rather, it is about creating a society where every Pakistani, regardless of their geographical location, has an equal opportunity to achieve their goals in life.