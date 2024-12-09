Encroachment, illegal bus stands disrupt smooth traffic flow

Multan - The increasing encroachments and illegal bus and wagon stands across the city have become significant hurdles in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic. D-category wagon stands, despite their illegal status, continue to operate under the cover of court-granted stay orders, adding to the city’s traffic woes. The situation frequently leads to congestion, causing immense inconvenience to commuters. Sources within the traffic police revealed that the department had introduced a proactive approach by deploying traffic supervisors to monitor traffic conditions continuously and respond swiftly to any issues. These supervisors work late into the night, ensuring that measures are implemented to keep the city’s roads functional. To address the encroachment problem, the traffic police have been collaborating with the anti-encroachment cell of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other relevant departments. Together, they are working to remove illegal structures and reclaim public spaces for their intended use. In a bid to simplify compliance, traffic police have established a one-window operation for issuance of driving licenses, ensuring that citizens can obtain licenses conveniently and without unnecessary delays.