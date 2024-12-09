FAFEN report highlights record voter turnout, gender dynamics in GE-2024

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has released an in-depth analysis of voter participation in the General Election 2024 (GE-2024) to mark National Voters Day.

Titled “GE-2024: Brief on Assessing Demographic and Gender Turnout Dynamics,” the report examines voter trends, including male and female participation, and compares them with previous general elections.

A record 61,282,920 voters cast their ballots in GE-2024, marking the highest voter turnout in terms of numbers in any general election.

However, the turnout percentage dropped to 48% from 52% in 2018, primarily due to an unprecedented increase of 22.5 million voters on the electoral rolls since the last election.

One notable milestone in GE-2024 was the registration of more women voters than men between 2018 and 2024. Of the 22.5 million new voters, 12.5 million were women and 10 million men, significantly narrowing the gender gap in voter registration.

While women’s turnout (42.7%) remained lower than men’s turnout (51.8%), the gender turnout gap narrowed from 10 percentage points in GE-2018 to 9 percentage points in GE-2024.

The report also underscores a higher voter turnout in predominantly rural constituencies (50.1%) compared to urban constituencies (43.8%).

Rural areas saw nearly double the number of voters (40.6 million) participating compared to urban areas (20.5 million).