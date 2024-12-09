Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

FAISALABAD  -  The agricultural experts have advised farmers to start sunflower cultivation and complete it before January 31 by using the latest technology to get maximum production. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that the agriculture department issued guidelines for the cultivation of spring sunflower crop, emphasizing its importance as a short-duration oilseed crop containing approximately 40pc high-quality oil in its seeds. He said that the spring sunflower crop matures within 100 to 110 days, making it suitable for cultivation between two major crops. It can be grown twice a year, although the autumn crop yields less than the spring crop production. However, timely sowing is crucial for achieving higher yields, he added.

He further said that Punjab has been divided into three zones for sunflower cultivation. He said that the peasants were advised to use clean hybrid seeds with a ratio of 2 kilograms per acre, ensuring a germination rate of 90pc and maintaining 22,000 to 23,000 plants per acre. He recommended hybrid varieties including High Sun-33, T-40318, Agora-4, Gul Bahar-436, Axon-5270, Raina, S-278, US-666, US-444 and NKR Mini. He emphasized that timely sowing was critical for optimal yield as delay in sowing not only reduces per-acre production but also affects the oil content of the crop.

Daniyal condemns PTI’s human shield tactics against state

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024