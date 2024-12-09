Farooq Alvi claims 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf title

LAHORE - Farooq Alvi of Skyview Golf Club emerged as the crowned champion of the 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament 2024 that concluded at the par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday. Alvi’s consistent performance over three rounds, including impressive net scores of 69 in the first two rounds and a modest 78 in the final round, secured his victory with a net aggregate score of 216. His title triumph highlighted his ability to maintain composure during tense moments, with his putting precision and reliable fairway shots playing a pivotal role. Despite a strong challenge, Ghulam Qadir of Nowshera claimed the runner-up position, narrowly missing out by a single stroke with a net score of 217. Meanwhile, Lahore Gymkhana’s Farid Maneka also finished at 217 but was placed third based on tournament rules, as Qadir outperformed him on the final day. Other notable competitors included Hamza Kardar (net 218), Asim Zafar (net 219), and Ahmed Jibran and Farooq Khan (both at net 221).

In the gross category, Salman Jehangir clinched the top spot with gross scores of 75, 76, and 73, totaling 224. Muhammad Shoaib (228) and Pakistan’s top-ranked amateur, Nouman Ilyas (229), secured second and third places, respectively. In the ladies: Bushra Fatima emerged as champion with a stellar performance and clinched the first gross title while Saqiba Batool also played well and claimed the first net title.

In the seniors’ category, Asim Tiwana earned 1st gross, with Tariq Abbas Qureshi winning 1st net. The veterans’ category saw Asad Hameed topping the gross category, while Rao Iftikhar excelling in the net. In the juniors category, Zayd Omar and Fatima Akram dominated the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by notable personalities, including Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Group of Companies, alongside Mian Misbahurrehman, Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, and Ahsan Imran, CEO of Millat Equipment. Families and golf enthusiasts celebrated the participants’ remarkable achievements, highlighting the tournament’s vibrant and competitive spirit.