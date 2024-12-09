FBISE successfuly conducts Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad 2024

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has successfully conducted the much-anticipated Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad (PMO) 2024, a landmark initiative in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and the Islamic World Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

According to the Federal Board, this prestigious event aims to identify and nurture mathematical talent among secondary and higher secondary students both within Pakistan and abroad. The examination was held simultaneously across 69 examination centers nationwide and at three international centers, providing a unique platform for over 7,500 participants to demonstrate their mathematical abilities.

The Olympiad’s syllabus, meticulously crafted by the Mathematics Department of LUMS and aligned with international standards, allowed students to engage in rigorous problem-solving, critical thinking, and analytical reasoning exercises. The highlight of the event was the presence of Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary for Education, at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-8/3, where he personally welcomed the students.

He was joined by Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman FBISE, and other senior officials of the FBISE and FDE.

The Federal Secretary interacted with students, parents, and staff, commending their enthusiasm and dedication.

Speaking to the media, Mr Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani emphasized the pivotal role of mathematics in shaping young minds for the challenges of the modern world. “Mathematics is the foundation of critical thinking and problem-solving, skills that are essential for innovation and progress. Initiatives like the PMO inspire students to embrace challenges and develop a lifelong passion for learning,” he remarked.

He further acknowledged the efforts of FBISE, LUMS, and ICESCO in fostering a culture of academic excellence, stating, “The PMO is not just a competition; it is a movement to ignite the spark of intellectual curiosity among our youth.”

The PMO 2024 also offers a host of incentives for participants, including cash prizes, medals, laptops, and opportunities for admission to top-tier educational institutions in Pakistan. These rewards aim to encourage students to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Federal Board extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, and partners, for their invaluable support in making the Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad a resounding success.

FBISE remains committed to promoting quality education and innovation in Pakistan, setting the stage for the next generation of critical thinkers and problem solvers.