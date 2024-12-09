Monday, December 09, 2024
First Pak relief aid for flood victims arrives in Kuala Lumpur

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s first consignment of 40 tons of humanitarian aid for flood-hit Malaysia landed in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aboard a chartered flight from Islamabad International Airport.

Sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the relief consignment included tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats, and life jackets.

Upon arrival, the consignment was received by representatives of the Pakistan Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), said an official statement. The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees of Malaysia, it added.

Our Staff Reporter

