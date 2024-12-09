Monday, December 09, 2024
Gas leakage causes explosion in Karachi, 6 injured

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least six people were injured when a wall collapsed in a house after an explosion caused by a gas leakage from pipelines in Shafiq Colony early Sunday morning.

According to reports, rescue officials said that the family was asleep when the gas explosion caused the wall to collapse, trapping them under the rubble and resulting in injuries, private news channels reported. Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene, where they carefully extracted the injured from the debris and transported them to the hospital for treatment. According to Abid Khan, in charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit, the explosion was caused by gas leakage from outdated pipelines, which also sparked a fire due to a short circuit.

Our Staff Reporter

