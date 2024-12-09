Ghana’s former president Mahama wins election

ACCRA - Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama won a historic comeback election victory on Sunday after voters appeared to punish the ruling New Patriotic Party over its management of an economic crisis.

NPP candidate Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded defeat in the weekend presidential election after failing to shake off widespread frustration over high costs of living.

Defeat in Saturday’s election ended eight years in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo, marked by the west African state’s worst economic turmoil in years, high inflation and a debt default.

For Mahama, president from 2012-2017, it was his third attempt to reclaim the nation’s top post after falling short in 2016 and 2020 elections.

“The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” Bawumia said in a press conference flanked by party officials.

In what was a speedy concession with official vote tallies still coming in, Bawumia said he had called National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Mahama to congratulate him.

Blaring horns, waving flags and cheering, Mahama supporters were already celebrating outside the party campaign headquarters in the capital Accra.

Mahama has yet to speak publicly since Bawumia’s concession.

But on his X account, Mahama confirmed he received Bawumia’s congratulatory call over his “emphatic victory”.