Govt urged to intervene as carpet exporters face unbearable expenses in Turkiye

LAHORE - Chairman All Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Mian Atiq ur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed have said that despite the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the local expenses in Turkiye for the participants of the global exhibition are unbearable. The major portion of these expenses is freight forwarder charges, which need to be resolved by the Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye through their guarantee so that Pakistani exporters can get relief. They expressed these views while talking to a delegation of carpet manufacturers and exporters participating in the global exhibition in Turkiye. Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Carpet Training Institute Ejaz ur Rehman, Senior Advisor Usman Ashraf, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Qamar Zia, Saad ur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Sheikh Amer Khalid, and others were also present on the occasion. Carpet manufacturers and exporters expressed their concern about the extraordinary expenses incurred during the exhibition despite the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. Chairman Mian Atiq ur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that the carpet industry is facing extremely unfavorable conditions, but despite this, manufacturers and exporters are participating in the exhibition with the hope of increasing exports. They said that the local expenses in Turkiye are so high that they are unbearable for the participants. The reason is the extraordinary freight forwarder charges, which have made the exhibition more expensive than expected. However, we pay tribute to the carpet manufacturers and exporters who are participating in the exhibition despite these hardships. They appealed to the federal govt and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to immediately activate Pakistani Embassy in Turkey to resolve these issues. They demanded that embassy should guarantee the clearance of goods and ensure that duties are paid on the goods that are sold or returned.