Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamza pays tribute to martyred soldiers

NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to six martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the country in the fight against Khawarij in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In his message on Sunday, former Punjab chief minister said the security forces were fighting terrorism to ensure safety of the country by sacrificing their lives. “Salute to those mothers who are sacrificing their sons for Pakistan,” Hamza said and added that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the families of the martyrs.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024