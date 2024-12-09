Hassan Murtaza expresses deep concern over deteriorating security situation in Syria

LAHORE - Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Syria and has urged the Pakistani government to immediately repatriate all Pakistani citizens stranded there.Murtaza stated that a large number of Pakistani pilgrims who had travelled to Syria were facing immense difficulties, and the Pakistani embassy in Syria seemed to be taking no practical steps to assist them.

He revealed that over 300 pilgrims from Chiniot alone were stuck in Syria and the situation there was extremely alarming.The PPP leader further added that the Pakistani embassy in Syria was no longer answering calls from Pakistani citizens, causing further fear and anxiety among them. He appealed to the Pakistani government to utilise its diplomatic relations to safely evacuate all Pakistanis from Syria. Murtaza emphasised that the safety and security of all Pakistani citizens in Syria was the responsibility of the incumbent government. He demanded that the Pakistani government to take immediate notice of this matter and take swift action to assist the affected Pakistanis.