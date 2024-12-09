IHC to hear FIA plea seeking cancellation of Imran, Bushra’s bail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed December 12 as next date of hearing in a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of Founder Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana-II case. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the FIA’s petition wherein the bench had already issued notices to Bushra Bibi and sought response from her in this matter. During the last hearing, the FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court and contended that Bushra Bibi was misusing the bail granted by the IHC and she had not appeared in various hearings of the trial court. Through the instant criminal miscellaneous petition, the petitioner State through Federal Investigation Agency and Anti- Corruption, Islamabad sought cancellation of post arrest bail that was granted to the respondent vide order dated 23.10.2024 passed by this court. Special Prosecutor drew the attention of the court to the order sheet of the trial Court and submitted that after this Court granted post arrest bail to the respondent, out of nine dates fixed before the trial Court, she appeared only on two dates of hearing and deliberately avoiding appearance in order to prevent the charge from being framed. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notice to the respondent Bushra Bibi and directed to relist case in the next week. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case on October 23 and she was released from Adiala Jail.