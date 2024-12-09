Monday, December 09, 2024
International Anti-Corruption Day observed globally, including Pakistan

Web Desk
11:53 AM | December 09, 2024
International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today (Monday) worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness and promote action against corruption and bribery. The United Nations (UN) designated this day in October 2003 to encourage global efforts to curb corruption and highlight the importance of integrity and accountability.

This year’s theme, “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” emphasizes the role of young people in combating corruption and fostering a culture of honesty and transparency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Message
On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation, highlighting corruption as a major challenge. He called for collective action to eliminate corruption and strengthen the rule of law in Pakistan.

“On this International Anti-Corruption Day, let us stand together, united in our resolve to build a Pakistan where public resources are utilized efficiently for the welfare of our people,” the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that fighting corruption cannot be the government’s task alone, urging citizens, communities, and institutions to join the effort. He also called on the media to actively expose corruption and promote accountability.

“This day demands active participation from all who believe in justice and integrity. Each one of us must take responsibility for building a transparent and accountable society,” he added.

The observance of Anti-Corruption Day serves as a reminder of the global commitment to eliminate corruption and ensure integrity in all spheres of life. The UN continues to urge nations to collaborate and unite in their efforts to eradicate this menace.

