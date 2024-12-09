Karachi experiences chilly morning as cold tightens grips on port city

KARACHI - Karachi woke up to a chilly Sunday morning as winter tightened its grip on the port city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.7°C over the past 24 hours, dropping two degrees Celsius compared to recent days, while the current reading stands at 13°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted that northeasterly winds at 7 km/h are expected to push Karachi’s daytime high to a maximum of 29°C.

In Balochistan, the cold wave has intensified, with Quetta’s temperature dipping to -2°C. Kalat and Mastung reported even harsher conditions, with temperatures plummeting to -7°C and -3°C, respectively. Northern and central Balochistan are also facing severe cold, with frozen water in several areas adding to the hardships of residents. Unannounced electricity and gas outages have compounded the challenges posed by the cold weather, disrupting daily life.

The PMD had earlier issued a warning of a “mild cold wave” in Sindh, forecasting night-time temperatures between 7°C and 9°C. Moreover, powerful western weather system has entered Pakistan, bringing the possibility of rain and snowfall to various parts of the country, including Lahore. PMD forecasts rain in central and northern districts of Punjab, with colder winds expected to sweep through the plains. In the hilly areas of Punjab, snowfall could occur, further intensifying the winter chill.

The system is also expected to bring cooler temperatures, with Lahore’s minimum temperature forecast to be 8.5°C, while the maximum will reach 24°C.

This weather system is likely to increase the intensity of cold weather across the region.

However, it may benefit agricultural areas, providing much-needed rain for crops. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions and be prepared for the changing weather conditions.