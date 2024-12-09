Monday, December 09, 2024
Karbala Should Be Included in Syllabus

December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The world knows about the tragedy of Karbala and the profound sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who, alongside his innocent family and companions, endured extreme thirst and hunger to uphold the principles of Islam. Imam Hussain’s unwavering stand against Yazeed’s tyranny and corruption remains a beacon of moral courage. He declared, “Even if I sacrifice my life, my family, and everything I hold dear, it is for the truth and greatness of Islam as preached by my grandfather, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”

Some self-proclaimed Muslims claim that the Karbala conflict was politically motivated, but this assertion has been debunked by many, including renowned non-Muslim writer Charles Dickens, who affirmed that Imam Hussain’s sacrifice was purely for Islam. Such statements silence those who attempt to diminish the significance of this monumental event.

As a Muslim-majority country, Pakistan has not adequately highlighted this poignant incident. It is imperative for the government to incorporate the story of Karbala into the curriculum, starting from primary education, so that future generations understand its profound message and the ultimate sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA).

AHMED NAWAZ ABRO,

Larkana City.

