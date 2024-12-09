Khurram appointed CEO of PMEX

KARACHI - Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX) has appointed Khurram Zafar as the chief executive officer, who has already taken charge. Khurram Zafar joins PMEX with a robust background in business, technology, and capital market leadership in Pakistan, Europe, and the United States. Prior to his appointment at PMEX, Khurram led a Pakistan focused venture capital fund, founded the LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship, and served on the Board and Digital Financial Services advisory committee of Karandaaz Pakistan. He has also served as the chief information officer at the Lahore Stock Exchange and has consulted for Merrill Lynch, Visa, and Bank of America during his professional life in the US.