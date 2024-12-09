Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khurram appointed CEO of PMEX

Khurram appointed CEO of PMEX
NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX) has appointed Khurram Zafar as the chief executive officer, who has already taken charge. Khurram Zafar joins PMEX with a robust background in business, technology, and capital market leadership in Pakistan, Europe, and the United States. Prior to his appointment at PMEX, Khurram led a Pakistan focused venture capital fund, founded the LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship, and served on the Board and Digital Financial Services advisory committee of Karandaaz Pakistan. He has also served as the chief information officer at the Lahore Stock Exchange and has consulted for Merrill Lynch, Visa, and Bank of America during his professional life in the US.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024