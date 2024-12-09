KP CM for timely completion of uplift schemes in DI Khan

Dera ismail khan - A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, focused on the annual development programme.

The programme includes 19 major projects across various sectors, such as health, education, communication, sports, irrigation, industry, tourism, social welfare, relief, and livestock.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the divisional and district administrations, as well as additional chief secretaries and administrative secretaries via video link.

The total cost of these projects is Rs70 billion, with Rs6.1 billion allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget. So far, Rs724 million has been released for these projects.

Additionally, 25 new development projects have been included in the provincial annual development program for Dera Ismail Khan, with a total cost of Rs23.8 billion, for which Rs1.4 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year budget.

Under the current annual development program, 12 priority projects have been shortlisted for Dera Ismail Khan.

These projects include the establishment of a Girls Cadet College, a satellite center for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, a burn centre, a cath lab, the construction of flyovers, the construction of a Girls Commerce College, the construction of a new building for the education board, and the shifting of Tank Adda. Other projects include the construction of watercourses for the Gomal Zam Dam, the district development plan, and sports projects. Additionally, Rs357 million have already been released for the construction of flyovers.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of these projects and directed the concerned authorities to ensure their timely implementation in line with the established timelines for the welfare of the public.

He also instructed the divisional commissioners of the province to monitor the progress of development projects in their respective divisions.

Gandapur emphasized the need for uniform development projects across all districts of the province, with priority given to merged districts and other backward areas. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of funds for the timely completion of these projects.

The concerned line departments should inform the finance department about their requirements for development funds in a timely manner, the Chief Minister said.

Timely completion of these projects should be ensured so that the people can benefit from them as soon as possible, the Chief Minister added.