Monday, December 09, 2024
KP CM reaffirms zero tolerance against corruption on International Anti-Corruption Day

Web Desk
3:32 PM | December 09, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in the province on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

In his message, CM Gandapur emphasized that transparency and accountability are being upheld in every public project across KP.

He highlighted the enforcement of laws enabling access to information, which, he said, have significantly helped in curbing corruption.

It is worth noting that International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally to raise awareness about combating corruption and bribery.

The United Nations (UN) designated this day in October 2003 to encourage collective action against corruption and promote efforts to eliminate it.

This year’s theme, set by the UN, is  " Uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity".

