KP follows zero tolerance policy against corruption: Gandapur

3:37 PM | December 09, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that there is zero tolerance policy against corruption in KP.

In his message on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day, CM Gandapur said that transparency and accountability are being ensured in every public project in the province.

He added that laws are being enforced to have access to information in the province.

These laws helped a lot to discourage the menace of corruption, said the chief minister.

It merits mention here that International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed across the globe on Monday.

The United Nations (UN) decided to mark this day in October 2003, with the aim of raising global awareness about stopping the spread of corruption and bribery.

The day is intended to highlight the importance of taking action against corruption and to encourage efforts to reduce or eliminate it.

This year's theme for International Anti-Corruption Day, as set by the UN, is " Uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity".

National

