Lahore District Qualifying Chess Championship reaches final stages

LAHORE - The Lahore District Qualifying Chess Championship is heating up at Government Technology College, Lahore, with over 100 players vying for a spot in the Punjab Chess Championship 2024-25. Top contenders, including Waqas Dogar, M Nadeem, Ramzan Malghani, Fuzan Ullah, and M Hussain, have dominated the leaderboard with their impressive performances. The tournament, organized by Lahore District Chess Association (LDCA), features participants from various age groups in an open category format.

M Saad, Secretary of LDCA, highlighted the exciting prizes and certificates for the winners. Senior chess figures, including Raja Gauhar Iqbal, Secretary of Chess Association Punjab, and Mudassar Arif, President of LDCA, were in attendance, adding prestige to the event. As the competition nears its conclusion, the top 10 players will secure their place in the upcoming Punjab Chess Championship.