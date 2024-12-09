Lesco action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took action against power pilferers during anti-power theft operations in Kot Lakhpat and Bahadurpura. The company’s spokesman told the media here Sunday that anti-power theft operations were being conducted across the LESCO region on the directive of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. He added that under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE-South Circle) Muhammad Hussain and Executive Engineer (X-En Kot Lakhpat Division) Amjad Nagra, the Hamza Town Sub-Division SDO Sirajuddin Kakar and Kahna Sub-Division SDO Qudratullah along with police conducted search operation and caught dozens of power pilferers stealing electricity by illegally hooking wires on the company’s transmission lines in village Oranji Housing Society. LESCO teams disconnected all the illegal connections and seized the meters and wires. FIR applications against all the accused have been submitted in the respective police stations. The company would also charge detection bill to the accused, he mentioned. Similarly, Bahadurabad Sub-Division SDO along with his team conducted operation in areas of Sheikham, Bonga, Ganda Singh, Buddha Singh and Basti Islamabad, and detected dozens of electricity thieves stealing power directly from light transmission lines. The SDO Bahadurpura disconnected all the illegal connections and submitted FIR applications with respective police stations. The power pilferers would also be charged with detection bills.

LESCO collects Rs4.009m from 201 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs4.009 million from 201 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs0.061 million from 20 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs0.047 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs1.004 million from 24 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.076 million from 22 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs0.012 million from 16 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs0.052 million from 45 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.032 million from 39 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs0.025 million from 14 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO detects 165,572 power pilferers

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 165,572 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 154,790 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 44,573 accused were arrested by the respective police. During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,091 commercial, 1,639 agricultural, 344 industrial and 158,498 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 173,664,822 units as detection bill amounting to Rs6.587 billion.