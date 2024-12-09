Monday, December 09, 2024
LHC acquits three death row convicts in 2014 murder case

6:04 PM | December 09, 2024
The Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted three death row convicts after accepting their appeals.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Tariq Nadeem, heard the case, with Advocate Usman Naseem representing the defendants.

The defense contended that the identification parade had not been conducted in accordance with legal procedures. After reviewing the arguments, the court ordered the acquittal of Shafiq, Ilyas, and Alam Sher.

The three had been accused of murdering Azhar Rasheed during a robbery in Okara in 2014. In 2021, the Okara Sessions Court had sentenced them to death.

