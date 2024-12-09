LHC Chief bans direct petitions without departmental redressal

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has issued a pivotal ruling addressing petitions filed directly with the court by government departments.

The new directive mandates that no petition may be filed in the Lahore High Court without first seeking redressal from the relevant department. This decision aims to address the increasing backlog of cases caused by bypassing departmental grievance mechanisms.

Chief Justice Neelum emphasized that direct filings not only overburden the court but also create additional challenges for petitioners.

To enforce the directive, Additional Registrar Shabbir Shah has issued an official circular following the Chief Justice’s approval.