Malala inspires scholars at Oxford University through transformative scholarships

December 09, 2024
LONDON  -  Nobel Peace Prize laureate and renowned advocate for girls’ education, Malala Yousafzai, recently met with scholars benefiting from her Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) scholarships at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University. This year, the prestigious scholarships supported three exceptional women: Zainab Aziz and Ayeda Hamid from Pakistan, and Suha Albanna from Palestine, enabling them to pursue graduate degrees at Oxford. The event celebrated OPP’s pivotal role in providing talented and deserving students from Pakistan access to world-class education. During a private meeting with the scholars, Malala discussed their journeys, aspirations, and the impact of education on their lives. Following this, she attended a reception with prominent members of the Pakistani scholars’ community and distinguished guests, including LMH Principal Stephen Blyth, Oxford Vice-Chancellor Irene Tracey, and OPP donors Suleman Raza and Hamid Ismail. In her remarks, Malala highlighted the transformative power of education and praised OPP’s efforts in empowering scholars, particularly women. “Initiatives like OPP hold the potential to redefine Pakistan’s future by equipping young minds with the skills and knowledge to uplift their communities,” she said. The event highlighted OPP’s commitment to academic excellence and fostering a strong sense of community among scholars. Malala also extended heartfelt gratitude to donors for their unwavering support and reiterated her vision for a brighter, education-driven future for Pakistan.

