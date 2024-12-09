MD Wasa orders de-silting of sewerage lines

FAISALABAD - Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Engineer Aamer Aziz Sunday directed the WASA staff to ensure uninterrupted and continuous de-silting and cleaning of sewer lines in the city. Highlighting the importance of sustained efforts, he said that the resolution of sewerage issues was only possible through the continuous process of desilting and cleaning of sewer lines.

He issued clear instructions to Operations Directors to regularly monitor cleaning and desilting activities within their zones, with submission of daily progress reports including photographs of the cleaned sewer lines. Under these directives, WASA operations staff completed cleaning efforts in various areas including Chak No.208 Road, Zia Town, Nasir Town, Commercial Market Factory Area and Nazimabad. The desilting work was still continued in Ayub Colony, Gulzar Colony, Jailani Road, Muhammadi Colony and other areas.

MD WASA emphasized that these operations must remain consistent due to their noticeable positive impact.

He also urged the residents to avoid disposing of debris, plastic material, shopping bags and other solid waste into sewer lines as such actions caused blockage and create challenges for both citizens and WASA staff.