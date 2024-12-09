Measures under way to solve people’s problems: minister

SARGODHA - The federal and Punjab provincial governments are taking measures to solve problems of people at their doorsteps, said Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous, here on Sunday.

While talking to APP at PML-N Sillanwali tehsil office, he said the the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was taking practical steps for prosperity and development.

Rana Munawar, who is also PML-N’s district general secretary, highlighted the government’s relentless efforts to combat inflation and reduce unemployment. “The PML-N has always been and will continue to be a beacon of prosperity for the country and the nation,” he added. The PML-N was the guarantor of promotion of democratic values, the provincial minister added. “We have consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of the people and ensuring national security and development,” he added.

Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre

A delegation from the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries recently visited the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia and Haemophilia Blood Center located at Sillanwali road.

The group met children suffering from thalassaemia and their parents, and toured the facility, gaining insight into the blood transfusion process.

The delegation comprising former president of the chamber, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, and other prominent members, expressed their admiration for the centre’s work and pledged their support to the children and their families.

“This center is providing an invaluable service to humanity,” said Dr. Imtiaz Dogar. “We are committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of these children.”

The delegation also distributed gifts and food to the children and their families, spending quality time with them.