Monday, December 09, 2024
Minister orders provision of legal aid for women staying in Darul Aman

Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali has ordered provision of legal assistance to those who had taken shelter in Darul Aman, and promised other necessary facilities to improve living conditions in the shelter home. She issued such orders during her visit to Sukkur’s Darul Aman along with Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and senior officials of her department. The minister interacted with many inhabitants and inquired about their grievances. Many of the women informed her that they had to prolong their stay for want of legal assistance to get their cases / disputes settled in courts.

