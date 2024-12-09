Ministry holds qualifying test for appointment of members in ATIR

ISLAMABAD - On the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday organised a qualifying skills test for appointment of members in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) against 20 vacant posts.

To ensure that the test process was transparent, fair, competitive and held in a secure environment, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) was selected as a venue. As a result, the test was conducted by the NUST at its Islamabad Examination Centre.

It is pointed out that in June 2024 the Ministry of Law and Justice invited the applications from interested candidates to fill these vacancies. Approximately 300 applicants applied, and after thorough scrutiny under a revised procedure, 262 applicants were shortlisted to participate in the test.

The ATIR is a quasi-judicial forum that hears appeals against the orders passed by the Regional Commissioners/Commissioners of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). The Tribunal plays a critical role in ensuring effective tax recovery and resolution of disputes, directly influencing national revenue generation. Moreover, it is a pivotal step towards filling the key vacancies in ATIR through a merit-based and competitive process to expedite the resolution of tax related cases pending for years as the collection of taxes is essential for sustained economic development of the country.