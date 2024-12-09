Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ministry holds qualifying test for appointment of members in ATIR

APP
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - On the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday organised a qualifying skills test for appointment of members in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) against 20 vacant posts.

To ensure that the test process was transparent, fair, competitive and held in a secure environment, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) was selected as a venue. As a result, the test was conducted by the NUST at its Islamabad Examination Centre.

It is pointed out that in June 2024 the Ministry of Law and Justice invited the applications from interested candidates to fill these vacancies. Approximately 300 applicants applied, and after thorough scrutiny under a revised procedure, 262 applicants were shortlisted to participate in the test.

The ATIR is a quasi-judicial forum that hears appeals against the orders passed by the Regional Commissioners/Commissioners of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). The Tribunal plays a critical role in ensuring effective tax recovery and resolution of disputes, directly influencing national revenue generation. Moreover, it is a pivotal step towards filling the key vacancies in ATIR through a merit-based and competitive process to expedite the resolution of tax related cases pending for years as the collection of taxes is essential for sustained economic development of the country.

Trump pledges to pardon those convicted in US Capitol attack

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024