Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Orientation session held on performance quantification scheme

Monitoring Report
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Abbabottabad   -  An orientation session on the newly introduced Performance Quantification Scheme was held at the District Court, Abbottabad. The session aimed to guide focal persons on the proper compilation of data using the newly developed proforma.

Presiding over the session, the District and Sessions Judge highlighted the critical role of accurate data in facilitating informed decision-making within the judicial system. He termed it a “cornerstone for ensuring efficiency and transparency” in judicial processes.

During the session, participants were briefed on the features and usage of the new proforma. They also took part in interactive discussions, offering valuable suggestions to improve its implementation.

The feedback collected from the participants will be compiled and forwarded to the Peshawar High Court for review. The initiative is seen as a step towards enhancing the effectiveness of judicial performance assessment and ensuring a more data-driven approach in court operations.

Trump pledges to pardon those convicted in US Capitol attack

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024