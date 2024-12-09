Pakistan drawn in Group E for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Pakistan Men’s Football team was placed in Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar as AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers draw was announced at the AFC Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 24 teams were divided into six groups. The national team will play six matches on a home-and-away basis. Pakistan's first away match is scheduled for March 25, 2025, against Syria. The second match will be a home game against Myanmar on June 10, 2025.

The team’s second home game is scheduled for October 9, 2025, against Afghanistan, followed by the second away game in Afghanistan on October 14, 2025.

The Green Shirts will play their third and final home match against Syria on November 18, 2025, and conclude their campaign with the final away match against Myanmar on March 31, 2026.

In FIFA's global rankings, Syria is placed at 98, Afghanistan at 155, Myanmar at 167, while Pakistan is ranked at 198.