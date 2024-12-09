Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan drawn in Group E for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Pakistan drawn in Group E for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers
Web Desk
3:21 PM | December 09, 2024
Sports

Pakistan Men’s Football team was placed in Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar as AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers draw was announced at the AFC Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. 

A total of 24 teams were divided into six groups. The national team will play six matches on a home-and-away basis. Pakistan's first away match is scheduled for March 25, 2025, against Syria. The second match will be a home game against Myanmar on June 10, 2025.

The team’s second home game is scheduled for October 9, 2025, against Afghanistan, followed by the second away game in Afghanistan on October 14, 2025.

The Green Shirts will play their third and final home match against Syria on November 18, 2025, and conclude their campaign with the final away match against Myanmar on March 31, 2026.

In FIFA's global rankings, Syria is placed at 98, Afghanistan at 155, Myanmar at 167, while Pakistan is ranked at 198.

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024