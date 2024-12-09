govt proposes new draft for seminary bill to JUI-F

The government of Pakistan has handed over a revised draft regarding seminary registration to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).

The development came during a consultation between JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza and the government’s legal team to end the deadlock on the seminary registration bill.

Options, including accepting the 2019 agreement, have been proposed to JUI-F.

The government expressed willingness to cooperate if madrassas opt for registration under the Ministry of Education, sources said.

Alternatively, registration under DC offices or the Ministry of Interior is also a possibility under the new legislation.

Senator Kamran Murtaza will brief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the draft. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consult the party’s central council and madrassa representatives before responding, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the passage of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was one of the conditions set by the JUI-F to support the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The parliament had passed the bill which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

“Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill read.