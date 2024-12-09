Pakistan’s Polio Shame

The recent detection of poliovirus in environmental samples from 14 districts across Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar, underscores a sobering reality: poliovirus continues to thrive unchecked in a country that should have eradicated it long ago. Pakistan’s ongoing struggle with this disease, which has been contained in most of the world, is nothing short of a national disgrace and a glaring international embarrassment.

Globally, only two other countries share Pakistan’s dubious distinction of being polio-endemic. Unlike Pakistan, however, those nations—Afghanistan and war-torn regions in Africa—face active conflict that hampers health initiatives. Pakistan, a nuclear power with significant resources and international support for its polio eradication efforts, has no such excuse. This failure is not merely a health crisis but a broader indicator of systemic inefficiencies and misplaced priorities. It speaks volumes about governance, public health infrastructure, and the apathy of successive administrations. A nation capable of building advanced military systems cannot muster the will or efficiency to eliminate a preventable and manageable disease.

Moreover, the persistence of polio damages Pakistan’s standing in the global community. Each new case and contaminated sample highlight a governance failure that diminishes the country’s stature. Travel restrictions and international concerns over the spread of poliovirus serve as a constant reminder of Pakistan’s inability to resolve this issue.

It is imperative for the government to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands. Eradicating polio is not just about saving children from preventable disability; it is about safeguarding the nation’s dignity and proving its capability to address fundamental challenges. Anything less will perpetuate a narrative of incompetence and negligence that Pakistan can ill afford.