The sinking of the RMS Lusitania remains a haunting maritime tragedy, etched in history for its pivotal role in World War I. On May 7, 1915, this British ocean liner fell victim to a German U-boat attack off the coast of Ireland, resulting in the loss of 1,198 lives, including civilians and American citizens. The event significantly influenced public opinion, fuelling anti-German sentiments and ultimately contributing to America’s eventual entry into the war. The sinking highlighted the devastating impact of unrestricted submarine warfare, marking a turning point in naval conflict and underscoring the complex dynamics that shaped the course of the Great War.