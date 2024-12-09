Monday, December 09, 2024
Past in Perspective

“There is nothing more enticing, disenchanting, and enslaving than the life at sea.” –Joseph Conrad

Past in Perspective
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The sinking of the RMS Lusitania remains a haunting maritime tragedy, etched in history for its pivotal role in World War I. On May 7, 1915, this British ocean liner fell victim to a German U-boat attack off the coast of Ireland, resulting in the loss of 1,198 lives, including civilians and American citizens. The event significantly influenced public opinion, fuelling anti-German sentiments and ultimately contributing to America’s eventual entry into the war. The sinking highlighted the devastating impact of unrestricted submarine warfare, marking a turning point in naval conflict and underscoring the complex dynamics that shaped the course of the Great War.

