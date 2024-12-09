Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFC facing acute shortage of skilled labour

NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is grappling with an acute shortage of skilled woodworkers and trained artisans, significantly impacting timely despatch of exports consignments to their foreign destinations. Chairing board of directors meeting here,CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this scarcity of skilled labour has hindered the manufacturing process, causing delays in fulfilling export orders. He said our furniture industry relies heavily on the expertise of craftsmen who specialize in traditional and modern woodworking techniques. However, the sector is facing challenges due to a lack of training programs, diminishing interest among the younger generation, and insufficient incentives to attract and retain talent. As a result, the industry struggles to meet growing international demand while maintaining high-quality standards, he added. These delays are not only damaging credibility as a reliable exporter but are also causing financial losses to exporters and contributing to reduced competitiveness in the global market. To address this issue, the PFC urged the govt and private sector to collaborate on initiatives for establishing vocational training institutes, offering skill development programs, and providing financial incentives to artisans. A concerted effort is essential to revitalize the workforce, enhance productivity, and ensure timely delivery of export orders, safeguarding Pakistan’s standing in the international furniture market, he concluded.

Daniyal condemns PTI’s human shield tactics against state

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024