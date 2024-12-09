PM Shehbaz reaffirms confidence in PCB chief’s stance for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed full support for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, during a meeting held to discuss Pakistan’s preparations for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohsin Naqvi provided a comprehensive briefing to the Prime Minister, detailing the progress and challenges surrounding the prestigious event. The Prime Minister lauded Naqvi’s steadfast stance, describing it as a reflection of the sentiments of the entire nation.”Your stance on the Champions Trophy echoes the voice of 240 million Pakistanis,” said PM Shehbaz.

“For us, Pakistan’s honor comes first, and everything else follows,” saidPM Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed his complete trust in Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership and diplomatic efforts at the ICC. “You have represented the aspirations of our people with distinction,” he added.

Reassuring the Prime Minister of the PCB’s readiness, the PCB chairman emphasised the board’s commitment to the tournament’s success. “The Pakistan Cricket Board is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” he said and added: “We aim for both Pakistan and cricket to triumph.”

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with Mohsin Naqvi expressing hope for favorable developments. “InshaAllah, good news regarding the Champions Trophy will emerge soon,” the PCB chief remarked.

The discussion also touched upon the recent postponement of the ICC board meeting scheduled for December 7, 2024. The delay was attributed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s lack of response to PCB’s proposed “fusion formula,” which aims to resolve travel-related issues between the two nations.

Under the formula, neither India nor Pakistan would visit each other for ICC events over the next three years. The proposal arose after India refused to travel to Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy matches. In response, the PCB called for equality and a balanced approach in hosting arrangements.