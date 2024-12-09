PM Shehbaz seeks Lebanon's help to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Syria

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a telephonic conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and called for a similar initiative to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Highlighting the close and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Lebanon, Prime Minister Sharif expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people during these trying times. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and assured Lebanon of continued support whenever needed.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing crisis in Syria. Prime Minister Sharif requested Prime Minister Mikati's intervention to facilitate the evacuation of Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria via Beirut.

In response, Prime Minister Mikati expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and principled stance on the situation in Lebanon, describing it as a testament to the warm and brotherly relations between the two nations. He assured that Lebanon would provide all necessary assistance to the Pakistani nationals and ensure their safe return.

Following the discussion, Prime Minister Sharif instructed Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon to extend full cooperation to the stranded citizens and prioritize their safe evacuation.